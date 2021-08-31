Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Genesis

109,587 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Ultimate

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

109,587KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7721887
  • VIN: KMHGN4JF0FU018473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,587 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate, an Affordable Luxury Sedan !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 HYUNDAI GENESIS comes with a 5 LITRE V8 ENGINE that puts out 420 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, an AWESOME SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and A FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF.

 

Driving aids Include: HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, and NAVIGATION.

 

Includes drive select modes: NORMAL, ECO, and SPORT.

 

PHONOMENAL RATINGS, well received from many different reviewers who are looking for different things:

 

"...this is one Hyundai that feels just as sophisticated as any Mercedes or BMW. Power delivery is electric-motor smooth, vibration as close to non-existent as any reciprocating mass is 

 

likely to get and the transmission’s gearshifts all but imperceptible," (driving.ca).

 

"Finalist 2015 Best Upscale Midsize Car for the Money, Finalist 2015 Best Upscale Midsize Car for Families," (cars.usnews.com).

 

PERFECT SAFETY RATING FROM THE IIHS and the NHTSA.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2010 Volkswagen Jett...
 109,419 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL
 124,974 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic
2009 Jaguar XF Premi...
 221,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory