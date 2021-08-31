+ taxes & licensing
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate, an Affordable Luxury Sedan !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 HYUNDAI GENESIS comes with a 5 LITRE V8 ENGINE that puts out 420 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, an AWESOME SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and A FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF.
Driving aids Include: HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, and NAVIGATION.
Includes drive select modes: NORMAL, ECO, and SPORT.
PHONOMENAL RATINGS, well received from many different reviewers who are looking for different things:
"...this is one Hyundai that feels just as sophisticated as any Mercedes or BMW. Power delivery is electric-motor smooth, vibration as close to non-existent as any reciprocating mass is
likely to get and the transmission’s gearshifts all but imperceptible," (driving.ca).
"Finalist 2015 Best Upscale Midsize Car for the Money, Finalist 2015 Best Upscale Midsize Car for Families," (cars.usnews.com).
PERFECT SAFETY RATING FROM THE IIHS and the NHTSA.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
