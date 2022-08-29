$23,980+ tax & licensing
888-507-5798
2015 Hyundai Genesis
Sedan 4DR SDN LUXURY
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$23,980
- Listing ID: 9280072
- Stock #: 153999
- VIN: KMHGN4JE0FU085789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan 4dr Sdn Luxury Automatic 3.8L 6-Cyl Gasoline
This is a Financing price: $23980 Actual Price is $25498
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
*LKA
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
Lease returned
Vehicle Features
