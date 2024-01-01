Menu
<p>MINT CONDITION 2015 HYUNDAI SANTE FE SPORT LIMITED 2.0T AWD FOR SALE!! TRUCK IS IN AMAZING SHAPE WITH NO RUST OR DAMAGE! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH 17 ALLOY WHEELS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY WITH UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $12,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

164,860 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited 2.0T AWD *LOADED*NO ACCIDENT*

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited 2.0T AWD *LOADED*NO ACCIDENT*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9FG280804

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,860 KM

MINT CONDITION 2015 HYUNDAI SANTE FE SPORT LIMITED 2.0T AWD FOR SALE!! TRUCK IS IN AMAZING SHAPE WITH NO RUST OR DAMAGE! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH 17" ALLOY WHEELS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY WITH UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $12,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-7904

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport