$10,987+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.0T|Ultimate|NAV|PANOROOF|INFINITYAUDIO|LEATHER|+
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.0T|Ultimate|NAV|PANOROOF|INFINITYAUDIO|LEATHER|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$10,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coast Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6343A
- Mileage 205,872 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, PANORAMIC ROOF, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, AUX, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622