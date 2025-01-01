Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata - MONTH-END SPECIAL! FEATURING: TURBO POWERED, PANORAMIC ROOF, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, AUX, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!! As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply.

2015 Hyundai Sonata

205,872 KM

$10,987

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T|Ultimate|NAV|PANOROOF|INFINITYAUDIO|LEATHER|+

12670470

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T|Ultimate|NAV|PANOROOF|INFINITYAUDIO|LEATHER|+

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,872KM
VIN 5NPE34AB4FH040808

  • Exterior Colour Coast Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6343A
  • Mileage 205,872 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, PANORAMIC ROOF, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, AUX, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$10,987

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2015 Hyundai Sonata