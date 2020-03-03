3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6
2015 Hyundai Sonata White Limited Fresh oil change, Leather, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car (over $30,000) Reviews: * Owners rate this generation of Sonata highly for its spacious and upscale cabin, generous trunk space, and an easy-to-drive, effortless character, backed by good highway manners and solid all-around comfort. The navigation system, and the refinement from the powertrain, were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca LOW MILEAGE !!
