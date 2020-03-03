Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

Location

Yorkdale Toyota

3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6

1-416-780-2345

  1. 4727181
  2. 4727181
  3. 4727181
  4. 4727181
  5. 4727181
  6. 4727181
  7. 4727181
  8. 4727181
  9. 4727181
  10. 4727181
  11. 4727181
  12. 4727181
  13. 4727181
  14. 4727181
  15. 4727181
  16. 4727181
  17. 4727181
  18. 4727181
  19. 4727181
  20. 4727181
  21. 4727181
  22. 4727181
  23. 4727181
  24. 4727181
  25. 4727181
  26. 4727181
  27. 4727181
  28. 4727181
  29. 4727181
  30. 4727181
  31. 4727181
Contact Seller

$15,417

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,954KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4727181
  • Stock #: S8546
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF1FH035035
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
http://www.yorkdaletoyota.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2015-id7717010.html

2015 Hyundai Sonata White Limited Fresh oil change, Leather, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car (over $30,000) Reviews: * Owners rate this generation of Sonata highly for its spacious and upscale cabin, generous trunk space, and an easy-to-drive, effortless character, backed by good highway manners and solid all-around comfort. The navigation system, and the refinement from the powertrain, were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca LOW MILEAGE !!
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yorkdale Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 29,529 KM
$30,989 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass No...
 42,791 KM
$23,490 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 8,530 KM
$31,399 + tax & lic
Yorkdale Toyota

Yorkdale Toyota

3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-416-780-XXXX

(click to show)

1-416-780-2345

Send A Message