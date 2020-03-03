Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Auto Sport| 17" alloy wheels|Rear Lip Spoiler

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Auto Sport| 17" alloy wheels|Rear Lip Spoiler

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,854KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4802712
  • Stock #: 7884A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF7FH064586
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Our beautiful 2015 Hyundai Sonata is ACCIDENT-FREE and it has been fully inspected by our trained technician and is an outstanding condition and it is EXTREMELY CLEAN. Suspension and Steering Drive mode select (DMS) with driver-selectable steering Front stabilizer bar Front independent suspension Power-assisted rack & pinion steering Rear stabilizer bar Rear independent suspension 17'' Aluminum alloy wheels Mechanical Front-wheel drive 2.4L L4 DOHC 16-valve Stability Control Traction Control 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode Comfort and Convenience AM/FM/XM stereo radio Dual-zone automatic climate control In-glass standard radio antenna and SiriusXM shark-fin antenna External amplifier 8.0'' touchscreen Auxiliary input jack Bluetooth hands-free phone system Dome lamps Cruise Control Illuminated driver-side vanity mirror Variable intermittent windshield wipers, speed-sensitive HomeLink universal garage door opener Heated Steering Wheel Cabin air filter MP3 Capability Navigation System 7 Speakers Illuminated front passenger vanity mirror Power Door Locks Power windows with auto up/down driver and front passenger window Dimension audio system Map lights Rear-seat heater ducts Rear side window manual shades Auto-dimming rearview mirrors Steering wheel mounted audio, cruise et Bluetooth controls Proximity Key with push-button start Single CD CD player SiriusXM satellite radio Steering Wheel Adjustment Tilt/telescopic steering wheel Cargo area light Hands-free trunk operation USB/iPod connector Windshield wiper de-icer Safety 4 wheel ABS brakes Alarm system Blind Spot Warning Brake assist 4-wheel disc LATCH child seat anchors Rear-door child safety locks Driver-side advanced front airbag Lane change assist Electronic brake force distribution pre-tensioner Anti-theft engine immobilizer Driver-side knee airbag Rear parking assistance sensors (four body-coloured sensors) Passenger-side advanced front airbag Center 3-point Rear-view camera Roof-mounted curtain airbags Front seat-mounted side airbags - Serviced since day one. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham). - PLEASE CALL Toll Free +1 888-902-9349 and book your appointment for a test drive. - Buy with Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Stability Control
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Entry
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Entertainment Package
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

