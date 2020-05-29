Menu
$13,788

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-3742

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Sport-Tech, Navigation, Panoramic, Leather, Camera, Clean

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-792-3742

  • 87,839KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5122799
  • Stock #: Y2-1374
  • VIN: 5npe34af2fh248205
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Car Proof:
This Gorgeous Sonata is provided with a clean Car-Fax report.

Color:
This Stunning Sonata features the Mountain Grey Exterior on Black Leather Interior.

Main Features:
Panoramic roof, Camera, Navigation, Heated seats.

Features & Electronics:
Alloy Wheels Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Performance Driving Modes, Split Folding Rear Seatback, Bluetooth, Audio System Compatible to CD/SD/USB Input with HD Radio, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Keyless Entry/Ignition with Push to Start Button, Heated Front Seats.


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-3742 or Email us yorkdalefinecars2760@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 2760 Dufferin St.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

