2015 Hyundai Sonata ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 7 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8704697

8704697 Stock #: 3595

3595 VIN: 5NPE34AB9FH040092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 182,705 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Sport Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Spoiler Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.