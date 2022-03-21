Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

182,705 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

4DR SDN 2.0T AUTO ULTIMATE

Location

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

182,705KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8704697
  • Stock #: 3595
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB9FH040092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Sport
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

