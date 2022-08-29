2015 Hyundai Sonata ...

$17,797 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 4 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9287230

9287230 Stock #: K4947C1

K4947C1 VIN: 5NPE34AFXFH117863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K4947C1

Mileage 108,407 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.