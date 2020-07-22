Menu
2015 Infiniti QX50

50,842 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2015 Infiniti QX50

2015 Infiniti QX50

2015 Infiniti QX50

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  Listing ID: 5378027
  Stock #: 16689
  VIN: JN1BJ0HRXFM774026
Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,842 KM

Vehicle Description

 

JUST IN ON TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY. FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH, 360 CAMERA, FACTORY NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, POWER SEATS AND MORE. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of the same address for over 24 YEARS!! 

With a FULL SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years!  We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. 

Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time  we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. 

We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

