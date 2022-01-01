2015 Infiniti QX50

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 6 9 3 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8082829

8082829 Stock #: L1087

L1087 VIN: JN1BJ0HR5FM771079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 123,693 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

