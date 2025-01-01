$9,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD// 7Passenger//Certified// 1Y Warranty Included
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
--- FULLY CERTIFIED
--- 1 Year Free Warranty Included
--- 7 Passenger
--- Fully Loaded
--- AWD, KeyLess Starter
--- Leather, Alloys, Sunroof
--- Navigation, Bluetooth
--- Heated Seat, Camera
--- Blind spot, 360 Degree Camera
--- Premium Audio System
--- Drive Mode
--- Lane Assist
--- Accident Alarm
--- ALL Power Option
--- Tinted Window
--- Automatic
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE
---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!
---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.
1 Year Warranty Included, Covers Engine, Transmission & Differential up to $8000 claim per year with unlimited Kilometres (from a reputable warranty company) Terms and conditions apply. Full details available upon request.
(437) 422-9465