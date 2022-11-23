2015 Infiniti QX60

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 6-Way Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 5.17 Axle Ratio 73.8 L Fuel Tank 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features GVWR: 2 Auxiliary rear heater Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Manual Recline Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 693 kgs Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front Transmission: Continuously Variable CVT -inc: manual shift mode

