$13,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,895
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2015 Infiniti QX60
2015 Infiniti QX60
LUXE || NAVI || DVD
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$13,895
+ taxes & licensing
223,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9742711
- Stock #: AN6185
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM5FC556185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 INFINITI QX60 AWD PREMIUM TECH PKG. 7 PASSENGER, 3.5L V6 ENGINE & CVT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 265 HORSE POWER, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, (BSW) BLIND SPOT WARNING, (FCW) FRONT COLLISION WARNING, (DCA) DISTANCE CONTROL ASSIST, (LDW) LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, (IBA) INTELLIGENT BRAKE ASSIST, BACK-UP COLLISION INTERV., NAVIGATION, 360 VIEW CAMERA, DUAL SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR SENSORS, POWER LIFT-GATE, DUAL HEAD-REST DVD PLAYERS WITH HEAD-SETS & REMOTE CONTROL, 4 MODE DRIVE SELECT (ECO, SPORT, SNOW, STANDARD), LEATHER SEATS, DRIVER & PASSENGER POWER HEATED & COOLED SEATS, DRIVER MEMORY SEAT, MIDDLE ROW HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, POWER TILT STEERING, DUAL & REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS, KEYLESS/PASSIVE ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & POWER FOLDING HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, TINTED WINDOWS, FOG LIGHTS, 20" ALLOYS, USB & MEDIA OUTLET, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 2 KEY-FOBS, TOW HITCH & RECEIVER WITH 5,000 POUNDS TOWING CAPACITY, TRACTION CONTROL, STABILITY CONTROL, ABS & MUCH MORE...
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited km. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1