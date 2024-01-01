Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**VERY RARE VEHICLE**510 HP*FINANCING AVAILABLE*28 SERVICE RECORDS!!*</p><p>INSANE CONDITION 2015 JAGUAR XFR 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 RWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, LEATHER AND CARBON FIBRE!! UNDERBODY IS VERY CLEAN WITH NO OIL OR COOLANT LEAKS, LOTS OF SERVICE OVER THE 10 YEARS OF ITS LIFE! VEHICLE JUST HAD 2 REAR MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 5 S TYRES PUT ON FOR $1,450!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20 UPGRADED BLACK ALLOY RIMS ON HIGH PERFORMANCE MICHELIN TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, ALCANTARA ROOF LINER, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM, HEATED AND COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, R BRANDED SPORT BUCKET SEATS, AND THE BEST PART, THE 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 PRODUCING 510HP AND 461 LB-FT OF TORQUE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE BLOWOUT PRICE OF $20,999 + TAX! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES FOR PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2015 Jaguar XF

134,780 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jaguar XF

XFR *510HP*SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

12030328

2015 Jaguar XF

XFR *510HP*SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJXA0JH6FMU49816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,780 KM

Vehicle Description

INSANE CONDITION 2015 JAGUAR XFR 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 RWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, LEATHER AND CARBON FIBRE!! UNDERBODY IS VERY CLEAN WITH NO OIL OR COOLANT LEAKS, LOTS OF SERVICE OVER THE 10 YEARS OF ITS LIFE! VEHICLE JUST HAD 2 REAR MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 5 S TYRES PUT ON FOR $1,450!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" UPGRADED BLACK ALLOY RIMS ON HIGH PERFORMANCE MICHELIN TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, ALCANTARA ROOF LINER, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM, HEATED AND COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, R BRANDED SPORT BUCKET SEATS, AND THE BEST PART, THE 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 PRODUCING 510HP AND 461 LB-FT OF TORQUE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE BLOWOUT PRICE OF $20,999 + TAX! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES FOR PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2015 Jaguar XF