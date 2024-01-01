$20,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Jaguar XF
XFR *510HP*SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,780 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**VERY RARE VEHICLE**510 HP*FINANCING AVAILABLE*28 SERVICE RECORDS!!*
INSANE CONDITION 2015 JAGUAR XFR 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 RWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, LEATHER AND CARBON FIBRE!! UNDERBODY IS VERY CLEAN WITH NO OIL OR COOLANT LEAKS, LOTS OF SERVICE OVER THE 10 YEARS OF ITS LIFE! VEHICLE JUST HAD 2 REAR MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 5 S TYRES PUT ON FOR $1,450!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" UPGRADED BLACK ALLOY RIMS ON HIGH PERFORMANCE MICHELIN TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, ALCANTARA ROOF LINER, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM, HEATED AND COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, R BRANDED SPORT BUCKET SEATS, AND THE BEST PART, THE 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 PRODUCING 510HP AND 461 LB-FT OF TORQUE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE BLOWOUT PRICE OF $20,999 + TAX! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES FOR PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Auto Resale Inc.
647-862-7904