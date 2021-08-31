Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

120,436 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

120,436KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7772538
  VIN: 1C4PJMBS2FW726224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,436 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, a Great Condition Cherokee SUV with Off-Road Functionality !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk comes with a 3.2 LITRE V6 that puts out 271 HORSPOWER.

 

Interior include: HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "Smooth and refined V6 engine

smooth and quiet ride

spacious passenger quarters

abundance of available high-end tech features

Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for the segment.

 

The 2015 Jeep Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV," (edumunds.com).

 

"Standard on the Trailhawk and optional on other 4WD Jeep Cherokees is the more deluxe Active Drive II system, which features low-range gearing to give the vehicle extra capability in off-road situations. The Trailhawk also has a locking rear differential to aid progress on rough terrain," (edumunds.com).

 

Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION,and 4 WHEEL DRIVE.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

