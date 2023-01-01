Menu
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.

AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2 T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays:                       CLOSED

2015 Jeep Compass

134,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass

4X4.NO ACCIDENT,HIGH ALTITUDE,WELL MAINTAIN

2015 Jeep Compass

4X4.NO ACCIDENT,HIGH ALTITUDE,WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1701988775
  2. 1701988775
  3. 1701988775
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB8FD411643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2015 Jeep Compass