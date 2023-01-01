Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

197,601 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO PKG |4WD |NAV|ROOF|R.STARTER|HEATED SEATS|U SAFTY U S

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO PKG |4WD |NAV|ROOF|R.STARTER|HEATED SEATS|U SAFTY U S

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

197,601KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10278366
  • Stock #: 0679
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG9FC650679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0679
  • Mileage 197,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo PKG 4WD  Grey Exterior on Black Interior comes with Navigation and Back up Camera , Heated seats and steering wheel , remote starter , Power sunroof and more if you looking for Nice Grand Cherokee you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you . we are selling this car AS-IS Base on he year and km Certification and Finance is not available on this unit car runs and Drives Ok no light on dash for more information please call or text us at (647)4469392 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

