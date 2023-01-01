$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-446-9392
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO PKG |4WD |NAV|ROOF|R.STARTER|HEATED SEATS|U SAFTY U S
Location
Elegant Auto
5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10278366
- Stock #: 0679
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG9FC650679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 0679
- Mileage 197,601 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo PKG 4WD Grey Exterior on Black Interior comes with Navigation and Back up Camera , Heated seats and steering wheel , remote starter , Power sunroof and more if you looking for Nice Grand Cherokee you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you . we are selling this car AS-IS Base on he year and km Certification and Finance is not available on this unit car runs and Drives Ok no light on dash for more information please call or text us at (647)4469392
