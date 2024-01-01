Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! ** <br/> ** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR ** <br/> ** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! AMAZING WOOD PANELS THROUGHOUT THE INTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, MIRROR DIMMER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH TO START, HEATED WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.*** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

182,123 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 11406031
  2. 11406031
  3. 11406031
  4. 11406031
  5. 11406031
  6. 11406031
  7. 11406031
  8. 11406031
  9. 11406031
  10. 11406031
  11. 11406031
  12. 11406031
  13. 11406031
  14. 11406031
  15. 11406031
  16. 11406031
  17. 11406031
  18. 11406031
  19. 11406031
  20. 11406031
  21. 11406031
  22. 11406031
  23. 11406031
  24. 11406031
  25. 11406031
  26. 11406031
  27. 11406031
  28. 11406031
  29. 11406031
  30. 11406031
  31. 11406031
  32. 11406031
  33. 11406031
  34. 11406031
  35. 11406031
  36. 11406031
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,123KM
VIN 1C4RJFCMXFC756707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 182,123 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR **
** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **


**GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! AMAZING WOOD PANELS THROUGHOUT THE INTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, MIRROR DIMMER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH TO START, HEATED WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2014 BMW X5 | HARMON KARDON | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY | for sale in North York, ON
2014 BMW X5 | HARMON KARDON | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 189,334 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in North York, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | 182,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class //AMG | NAVI | PANORAMIC ROOF | for sale in North York, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class //AMG | NAVI | PANORAMIC ROOF | 182,168 KM $9,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee