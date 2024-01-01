$14,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SUMMIT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SUMMIT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFJG7FC756581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7725
- Mileage 212,923 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUMMIT, white color with 212,000km (STK#7725) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $14990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Panoramic roof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector
3.45 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Black roof rails
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Trailer Wiring
Center locking differential
HID/Xenon Headlights
Body-color body side moldings
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Skid plate(s)
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
CARGO NET STORAGE
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
0.55 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
CHROME ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
POLISHED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee