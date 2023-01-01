Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

129,419 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

129,419KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10074918
  VIN: 1C4NJPAA5FD372891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,419 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Patriot Limited, a Great Condition 4X4 SUV !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Jeep Patriot comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 158 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:  "It's especially useful around town, where it's a joy to maneuver and handle, and parking is easy," (thecarconnection.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

