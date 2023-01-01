$12,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10074918
- VIN: 1C4NJPAA5FD372891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,419 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Patriot Limited, a Great Condition 4X4 SUV !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Jeep Patriot comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 158 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "It's especially useful around town, where it's a joy to maneuver and handle, and parking is easy," (thecarconnection.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
