2015 Jeep Patriot

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. AUTO REV 4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B TORONTO, ON M3J 2C2 416-636-7776 TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond) E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM WEB SITE: https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/ Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM CLOSED on Sundays

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Leather Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.