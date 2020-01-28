Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude,FULLY LOADED,4X4,ONE OWNER

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude,FULLY LOADED,4X4,ONE OWNER

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4621494
  • Stock #: 6438
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB4FD366438
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

TORONTO, ON

M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE: https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

