$11,950+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4dr Sport
2015 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4dr Sport
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
416-879-7113
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,281 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4dr Sport Now Available at Topnotch Auto Sales Inc Take on the road with confidence in the 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD, a compact SUV that blends Jeeps legendary off-road capability with everyday practicality. With its bold styling, efficient performance, and versatile interior, the Renegade is ready for both city driving and weekend adventures. Performance & Capability Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, the Renegade delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency. Its advanced 4WD system provides excellent traction and control, making it well-suited for snow, rain, and light off-road terrain. Compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver while still offering true Jeep capability. Interior Comfort & Utility Inside, the Renegade offers a functional and comfortable cabin designed for daily use and adventure, featuring: Seating for up to 5 passengers Durable cloth interior in black Folding rear seats for expanded cargo space Air conditioning Power windows and door locks Adjustable seating for driver comfort Practical storage compartments throughout A smart layout ensures comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo alike. Technology & Features Stay connected and in control with convenient in-vehicle technology: AM/FM audio system Bluetooth connectivity (where equipped) USB and auxiliary input Steering wheel audio controls Rearview camera (if equipped) Simple, reliable features designed for everyday driving convenience. Safety & Confidence The 2015 Jeep Renegade is equipped with essential safety features, including: Electronic Stability Control Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Traction Control System Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Multiple airbags for driver and passengers Built to help keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Vehicle Condition This 2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD Sport is in good condition with 114,281 KM . It has been professionally inspected and detailed, and is ready for its next owner. Why Buy from Topnotch Auto Sales Inc? At Topnotch Auto Sales Inc, we focus on quality used vehicles, transparent pricing, and excellent customer service. With over 14 years of industry experience, we make the car-buying process simple and stress-free. Financing Options Available We offer flexible financing solutions for all credit situations, including: Bad Credit No Credit New Credit Past Credit Challenges Fast approvals, low down payments, and competitive rates available. Certification Option Certify this 2015 Jeep Renegade for only $799 to meet Ontario safety standards and drive with confidence. OMVIC Compliance Notice Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use in Ontario. Visit Us: 5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7 Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
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Exterior
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416-879-7113