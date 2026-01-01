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2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4dr Sport Now Available at Topnotch Auto Sales Inc Take on the road with confidence in the 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD, a compact SUV that blends Jeeps legendary off-road capability with everyday practicality. With its bold styling, efficient performance, and versatile interior, the Renegade is ready for both city driving and weekend adventures. Performance & Capability Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, the Renegade delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency. Its advanced 4WD system provides excellent traction and control, making it well-suited for snow, rain, and light off-road terrain. Compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver while still offering true Jeep capability. Interior Comfort & Utility Inside, the Renegade offers a functional and comfortable cabin designed for daily use and adventure, featuring: Seating for up to 5 passengers Durable cloth interior in black Folding rear seats for expanded cargo space Air conditioning Power windows and door locks Adjustable seating for driver comfort Practical storage compartments throughout A smart layout ensures comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo alike. Technology & Features Stay connected and in control with convenient in-vehicle technology: AM/FM audio system Bluetooth connectivity (where equipped) USB and auxiliary input Steering wheel audio controls Rearview camera (if equipped) Simple, reliable features designed for everyday driving convenience. Safety & Confidence The 2015 Jeep Renegade is equipped with essential safety features, including: Electronic Stability Control Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Traction Control System Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Multiple airbags for driver and passengers Built to help keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Vehicle Condition This 2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD Sport is in good condition with 114,281 KM . It has been professionally inspected and detailed, and is ready for its next owner. Why Buy from Topnotch Auto Sales Inc? At Topnotch Auto Sales Inc, we focus on quality used vehicles, transparent pricing, and excellent customer service. With over 14 years of industry experience, we make the car-buying process simple and stress-free. Financing Options Available We offer flexible financing solutions for all credit situations, including: Bad Credit No Credit New Credit Past Credit Challenges Fast approvals, low down payments, and competitive rates available. Certification Option Certify this 2015 Jeep Renegade for only $799 to meet Ontario safety standards and drive with confidence. OMVIC Compliance Notice Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use in Ontario. Visit Us: 5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7 Call or Text: 416-879-7113

2015 Jeep Renegade

114,281 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4dr Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14414493

2015 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4dr Sport

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

416-879-7113

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
114,281KM
VIN ZACCJBAT1FPC30048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,281 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4dr Sport Now Available at Topnotch Auto Sales Inc Take on the road with confidence in the 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD, a compact SUV that blends Jeeps legendary off-road capability with everyday practicality. With its bold styling, efficient performance, and versatile interior, the Renegade is ready for both city driving and weekend adventures. Performance & Capability Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, the Renegade delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency. Its advanced 4WD system provides excellent traction and control, making it well-suited for snow, rain, and light off-road terrain. Compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver while still offering true Jeep capability. Interior Comfort & Utility Inside, the Renegade offers a functional and comfortable cabin designed for daily use and adventure, featuring: Seating for up to 5 passengers Durable cloth interior in black Folding rear seats for expanded cargo space Air conditioning Power windows and door locks Adjustable seating for driver comfort Practical storage compartments throughout A smart layout ensures comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo alike. Technology & Features Stay connected and in control with convenient in-vehicle technology: AM/FM audio system Bluetooth connectivity (where equipped) USB and auxiliary input Steering wheel audio controls Rearview camera (if equipped) Simple, reliable features designed for everyday driving convenience. Safety & Confidence The 2015 Jeep Renegade is equipped with essential safety features, including: Electronic Stability Control Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Traction Control System Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Multiple airbags for driver and passengers Built to help keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Vehicle Condition This 2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD Sport is in good condition with 114,281 KM . It has been professionally inspected and detailed, and is ready for its next owner. Why Buy from Topnotch Auto Sales Inc? At Topnotch Auto Sales Inc, we focus on quality used vehicles, transparent pricing, and excellent customer service. With over 14 years of industry experience, we make the car-buying process simple and stress-free. Financing Options Available We offer flexible financing solutions for all credit situations, including: Bad Credit No Credit New Credit Past Credit Challenges Fast approvals, low down payments, and competitive rates available. Certification Option Certify this 2015 Jeep Renegade for only $799 to meet Ontario safety standards and drive with confidence. OMVIC Compliance Notice Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use in Ontario. Visit Us: 5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7 Call or Text: 416-879-7113

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.438 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black front bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Tires: P215/65R16 LBL AS
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Styled Steel
044 kgs (4
508 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

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416-879-7113

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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2015 Jeep Renegade