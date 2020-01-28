Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr

2015 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,040KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607850
  • Stock #: 740448
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG8FL740448
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

off road 


REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, 

CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of AUTO ISLAND INC vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition. 

 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

