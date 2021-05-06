2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7125472

7125472 VIN: 1C4BJWEG4FL672584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rearview Camera Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convertible Hardtop Conventional Spare Tire

