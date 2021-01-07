Menu
2015 Kia Forte

156,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
Access Motors

416-736-7641

4DR SDN AUTO SX

Location

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

156,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6428531
  • Stock #: 9124
  • VIN: KNAFZ4A88F5378264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN MUST BE SEEN, TOP OF THE LINE WITH NAVIGATION CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED POWER SEATS BLUETOOTH AND MORE, Super Reliable Well Affordable Economical FULLY LOADED Sedan, call for test drive and FINANCING APPROVAL
More pictures after clean up

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

