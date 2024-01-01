Menu
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

2015 Kia Optima

118 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Optima

LX

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGM4A75F5622351

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1084
  • Mileage 118 KM

!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
2.89 Axle Ratio
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Body-color body side moldings
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

2015 Kia Optima