2015 Kia Optima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 3 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6855662

6855662 Stock #: 8778A

8778A VIN: KNAGM4A79F5631571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,368 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.