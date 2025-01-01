Menu
2015 KIA RIO LX SEDAN 6 SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A RUST AND DAMAGE FREE EXTERIOR, WITH VERY LOW KMS! THIS RIO IS OPTIONED WITH 15 HUBCAPS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 2nd SET OF NEW WINTER TIRES, PERFECT 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, STEERING WHERL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, TPMS SENSORS, FACTORY MATS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!!  6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 

TO RECEIVE A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

80,945 KM

LX FWD *6SP MAN*SAFETY INCL*80,000KMS!*

LX FWD *6SP MAN*SAFETY INCL*80,000KMS!*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,945KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM4A36F6495457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,945 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA RIO LX SEDAN 6 SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A RUST AND DAMAGE FREE EXTERIOR, WITH VERY LOW KMS! THIS RIO IS OPTIONED WITH 15" HUBCAPS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 2nd SET OF NEW WINTER TIRES, PERFECT 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, STEERING WHERL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, TPMS SENSORS, FACTORY MATS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!!  6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

