$8,699+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Rio
LX FWD *6SP MAN*SAFETY INCL*80,000KMS!*
2015 Kia Rio
LX FWD *6SP MAN*SAFETY INCL*80,000KMS!*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$8,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,945 KM
Vehicle Description
***EXTREMELY LOW KMS***SAFETY CERTIFIED**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
2015 KIA RIO LX SEDAN 6 SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A RUST AND DAMAGE FREE EXTERIOR, WITH VERY LOW KMS! THIS RIO IS OPTIONED WITH 15" HUBCAPS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 2nd SET OF NEW WINTER TIRES, PERFECT 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, STEERING WHERL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, TPMS SENSORS, FACTORY MATS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904
TO RECEIVE A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904