Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options. <br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2015 Kia Sorento EX, silver color with 219,000km (STK#6129) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Leather Seats<br>- Sunroof<br>- Heated seats<br>- Bluetooth<br>- Reverse camera<br>- Parking sensors<br>- All wheel drive<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

2015 Kia Sorento

219,708 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sorento

EX AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

EX AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

  1. 11351506
  2. 11351506
  3. 11351506
  4. 11351506
  5. 11351506
  6. 11351506
  7. 11351506
  8. 11351506
  9. 11351506
  10. 11351506
  11. 11351506
  12. 11351506
  13. 11351506
  14. 11351506
  15. 11351506
  16. 11351506
  17. 11351506
  18. 11351506
  19. 11351506
  20. 11351506
  21. 11351506
  22. 11351506
  23. 11351506
  24. 11351506
  25. 11351506
  26. 11351506
  27. 11351506
  28. 11351506
  29. 11351506
  30. 11351506
  31. 11351506
  32. 11351506
  33. 11351506
  34. 11351506
  35. 11351506
  36. 11351506
  37. 11351506
  38. 11351506
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,708KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA75FG586147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6129
  • Mileage 219,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Kia Sorento EX, silver color with 219,000km (STK#6129) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Parking sensors
- All wheel drive
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Silver roof rails
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Center locking differential
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
3.04 Axle Ratio
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
15.9 STEERING RATIO
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
SINGLE THIRD ROW AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UVO INFOTAINMENT
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED THIRD ROW AIR CONDITIONIN
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From First Choice Motors

Used 2015 Honda Civic SI ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2015 Honda Civic SI ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 196,245 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 285,392 KM $6,490 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Rio LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON
2012 Kia Rio LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 173,928 KM $6,490 + tax & lic

Email First Choice Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-407-XXXX

(click to show)

647-407-9528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento