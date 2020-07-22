Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

136,141 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX AWD|HEATED SEAT|PARKING SENSORS|BLUETOOTH

2015 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX AWD|HEATED SEAT|PARKING SENSORS|BLUETOOTH

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  • Listing ID: 5388845
  • Stock #: 8478A
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA64FG598259

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

136,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,141 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA SORENTO LX 2.4L AWD, BRAND-NEW TIRES, VERY GOOD COSMETIC CONDITION. FEATURES ARE o 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine o 191 HP, 181 lb.ft. o All-Wheel Drive o 6-speed automatic transmission o Active Eco o 17 alloy wheels o 235/65R17 tires o Temporary spare tire o Dynamic dampers (shocks) o Electric power steering (EPS) o 6 Airbags (Advanced dual front, dual front side and dual curtain) o Anti-whiplash front headrests o 4-wheel disc brakes o Anti-lock brakes (ABS) o Electronic Stability Control (ESC) o Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) o Hill Assist Control (HAC) o Roll Over Protection (ROP) o Rear parking sonar o Tilt and telescopic steering wheel o S/W mounted cruise control o S/W mounted audio controls o Trip computer o Sunglass holder o Map lights o Front & rear mud guards o Body-coloured sideview mirrors o Chrome door handles o Roof rails o Illuminated vanity mirrors o Cloth seats o Heated front seats o Keyless entry w/panic feature o Power door locks o Impact-sensing door unlock o Two-turn unlock (driver side) o Central door lock (driver side) o Air conditioning o Cabin air filter o Rear window defroster o Privacy tint glass o Integrated 2nd row sunshades o Power windows o Obstacle-detecting driver window o Express up/down driver window o Power sideview mirrors o Sideview mirror signal repeaters o Heated sideview mirrors o Heated windshield wipers o Variable intermittent windshield wipers o Rear wiper and washer o AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite stereo o AUX & USB input ports o Bluetooth wireless technology o 6 speakers o Dual front power outlet o Rear cargo power outlet o Automatic headlights o Front positioning lights o Front fog lights - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

