2015 Kia Sorento

149,922 KM

Details

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

EX V6

2015 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

149,922KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8807945
  • Stock #: 372
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA79FG567441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,922 KM

Vehicle Description

MONTERO AUTO CENTRE



We are OPEN! Come see us today! LARGE INDOOR  pre-owned vehicle dealership with many high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1101 Finch Avenue West, North York, Ontario, M3J 2C9.



______________________________________________________________



We are proudly serving all of Ontario! Rates as low as 3.99% with $0 Down, NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS & MOST FLEXIBLE TERMS. Our $799 certification package includes full tank of fuel, carfax report & professionally detail. Highest quality vehicles at the lowest price available. No haggle, No hassle, no admin or hidden fees. Prices are plus HST & MTO Licensing



______________________________________________________________



Warranty & loan protection products available. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not certified. All our vehicles are in excellent showroom condition and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

