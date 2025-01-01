Menu
2015 Kia Soul

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Soul

FULLY LOADED,SX MODEL,NO ACCIDENT SERVICE RECORDS

12689364

2015 Kia Soul

FULLY LOADED,SX MODEL,NO ACCIDENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1750975173062
  2. 1750975173540
  3. 1750975174001
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
VIN KNDJX3A51F7157211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

Used 2017 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE for sale in North York, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE 95,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4DR SDN C 300 4MATIC,PANO ROOF,NAVI for sale in North York, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4DR SDN C 300 4MATIC,PANO ROOF,NAVI 162,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW X3 AWD. PANO ROOF. 28i,WELL MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT for sale in North York, ON
2011 BMW X3 AWD. PANO ROOF. 28i,WELL MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT 121,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-636-7776

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

