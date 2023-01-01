2015 Lamborghini Huracan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$238,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10384200

10384200 Stock #: 3075B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Stock # 3075B

Mileage 35,400 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Safety ABS Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Parking Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.