2015 Land Rover Evoque

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Landrover Evoque, A Picturesque SUV ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Landrover Evoque comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING MERIDIAN STEREO SYSTEM. Well reviewed: "It has great looks, excellent handling dynamics, is quick enough and has the requisite bells and whistles for something in its price class. It strikes me as the ideal sort of vehicle for an extrovert, one who, after putting away his/her sports car for the season, wants some of that same vibe in a more winter-friendly vehicle," (driving.ca). Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, and PROXIMITY SENSORS. Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless rmeote entry, and two sets of keys. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5