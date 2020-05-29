Menu
Account
Sign In
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2015 Land Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Premium Plus | Nav | Roof | Leather | Blind Spot | No Accidents | One Owner | Excellent Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Premium Plus | Nav | Roof | Leather | Blind Spot | No Accidents | One Owner | Excellent Condition

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 5082981
  2. 5082981
  3. 5082981
  4. 5082981
  5. 5082981
  6. 5082981
  7. 5082981
  8. 5082981
  9. 5082981
  10. 5082981
  11. 5082981
  12. 5082981
  13. 5082981
  14. 5082981
  15. 5082981
  16. 5082981
  17. 5082981
  18. 5082981
  19. 5082981
  20. 5082981
  21. 5082981
  22. 5082981
  23. 5082981
  24. 5082981
  25. 5082981
  26. 5082981
  27. 5082981
  28. 5082981
  29. 5082981
  30. 5082981
  31. 5082981
  32. 5082981
  33. 5082981
  34. 5082981
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,914KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5082981
  • Stock #: UMT1525
  • VIN: SALVR2BG9FH071525
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Pure Premium Plus - Black Package - Navigation - Glass Panel Roof with Power Sun Shade - Leather - Blind Spot Monitoring System - No Accidents - One Owner - Excellent Condition - Heated Steering Wheel - Dual Zone Climate Controls with Auto Feature - Serviced by Land Rover Dealership - This One is a Real Head Turner -  Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like new. We really take care on making sure to you get a great vehicle from us.

Our Fair Prices takes the stress out of your purchase, so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell.

LOANS include WALKAWAY Complimentary loan PROTECTION (ask for details).

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with good, bad or no credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders.

Large indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA.

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2016 Land Rover Evoq...
 77,075 KM
$30,795 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SXT Qu...
 161,164 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 59,160 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory