2015 Land Rover Evoque

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

2015 Land Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus Navigation/Panoramic Roof/Blind Spot Assistance

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus Navigation/Panoramic Roof/Blind Spot Assistance

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

  1. 9638434
  2. 9638434
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638434
  • Stock #: 007912
  • VIN: SALVP2BG7FH007912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Safety Certification Upon Purchase!!!Fully Loaded,Navigation System,Blind Spot Assistance,Rear View Camera,Panoramic Sunroof,Black/Black Leather,Heated Seats,Dual Climate Control,Only 162.000 Km, For 20.999

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
GVWR: 2
memory
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
height
power driver adjustment including fore/aft
2-way lumbar support
power passenger adjustment including fore/aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8/6 way
350 kgs (5
180 lbs)
Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

