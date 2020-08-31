+ taxes & licensing
Our 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is like new, and with only 22,324 km!
Powering this Range Rover Sport is the highly sought after 3.0L V6 engine. Which produces 340 hp @ 6500 rpm and 332 ft-lb @ 3500 rpm. The Rangerover Sport offers the very best luxury that Landrover has to offer.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
Panoramic sunroof
Puddle lamps
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Blind spot monitor
Closing vehicle sensing
Reverse traffic detection
Lane departure warning
Traffic sign recognition
A "stealth" satin black exterior trim
Front seat with upper articulation
Rear seat entertainment
Surround-view camera
Park assist
Soft-close doors to trims
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Front & Rear Seat
Cooled Front Seat
