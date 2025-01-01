$7,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKC
2.0T AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOADED*RUST FREE!*
2015 Lincoln MKC
2.0T AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOADED*RUST FREE!*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 322,987 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*AWD*LOADED TOP TRIM*CASH DEAL PREFERRED*
2015 LINCOLN MKC 2.0T AWD RESERVE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE UNIT WITH LOTS OF OPTIONS AND 0 LIGHTS ON THE DASH!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 18" CHROME WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, SYNC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM, PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, POWER LIFT-GATE, POWERFUL AND RELIABLE 2.0T 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!!
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $7,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEAL PREFERRED!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904