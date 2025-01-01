Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*AWD*LOADED TOP TRIM*CASH DEAL PREFERRED*</p><p> </p><p>2015 LINCOLN MKC 2.0T AWD RESERVE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE UNIT WITH LOTS OF OPTIONS AND 0 LIGHTS ON THE DASH!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 18 CHROME WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, SYNC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM,  PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, POWER LIFT-GATE, POWERFUL AND RELIABLE 2.0T 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! </p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $7,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEAL PREFERRED! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p>

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

2015 Lincoln MKC