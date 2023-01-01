2015 Lincoln MKZ

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9692410

9692410 Stock #: 601354

601354 VIN: 3LN6L2G96FR601354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Clock Mechanical Block Heater Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 3.21 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L GTDI EcoBoost Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Additional Features Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Voice Activation and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.