BEAUTIFUL 2015 MAZDA CX-5 GX FWD FOR SALE!!! VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVES LIKE NEW, GREAT HANDLING AND A SMOOTH RIDE! WHILE BEING FUEL EFFICIENT IN THE CITY AND ON THE HIGHWAY! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY CERTIFICATE FOR $10,000 PLUS TAX!! CHEAPEST IN THE GTA!!!! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 6FOUR7-EIGHT6TWO-7NINE0FOUR

PLEASE CALL 6478627904

2015 Mazda CX-5

201,000 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4DR AUTO GX

2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4DR AUTO GX

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE8F0453653

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

BEAUTIFUL 2015 MAZDA CX-5 GX FWD FOR SALE!!! VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVES LIKE NEW, GREAT HANDLING AND A SMOOTH RIDE! WHILE BEING FUEL EFFICIENT IN THE CITY AND ON THE HIGHWAY! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY CERTIFICATE FOR $10,000 PLUS TAX!! CHEAPEST IN THE GTA!!!! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 6FOUR7-EIGHT6TWO-7NINE0FOUR

PLEASE CALL 6478627904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-XXXX

416-271-9996

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2015 Mazda CX-5