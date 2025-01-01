2015 Mazda CX-5

$11,850+ taxes & licensing
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$11,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Title / No Accident
Odometer: 170,000 km
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (Sport Mode)
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Fuel Economy: Approx. 9.0 L/100 km city / 7.3 L/100 km highway
⚙️ MECHANICAL FEATURES:
Electronic Power Steering
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Suspension: Independent MacPherson Strut (Front) / Multi-Link (Rear)
Alloy Wheels / All-Season Tires
🛋️ INTERIOR & COMFORT:
5-Passenger Seating
Heated Front Seats
Air Conditioning with Climate Control
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors
Premium Cloth Interior
📡 TECHNOLOGY & SAFETY:
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity / USB / AUX
Cruise Control
Dual Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags
Child Safety Locks & Anchors
🧾 ADDITIONAL INFO:
Fully Certified (Included in Price)
Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket – up to 3 years)
Financing Available – All Credit Welcome
Fully Certified – Safety inspection included in price
Runs and drives like new – Smooth engine and transmission
Up to 3 Years Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)
💰 Financing Available! All credit types welcome – easy approval process!
WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto. Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5 📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available
