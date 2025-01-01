2015 Mazda CX-5

Menu
<ul data-pm-slice=0 0 []><li><p><strong>Clean Title / No Accident</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Odometer:</strong> 170,000 km</p></li><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic (Sport Mode)</p></li><li><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Regular Unleaded Gasoline</p></li><li><p><strong>Fuel Economy:</strong> Approx. 9.0 L/100 km city / 7.3 L/100 km highway</p></li></ul><p><strong>⚙️ MECHANICAL FEATURES:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Electronic Power Steering</p></li><li><p>4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes (ABS)</p></li><li><p>Traction Control System (TCS)</p></li><li><p>Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)</p></li><li><p>Suspension: Independent MacPherson Strut (Front) / Multi-Link (Rear)</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels / All-Season Tires</p></li></ul><p><strong>🛋️ INTERIOR & COMFORT:</strong></p><ul><li><p>5-Passenger Seating</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Air Conditioning with Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Premium Cloth Interior</p></li></ul><p><strong>📡 TECHNOLOGY & SAFETY:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity / USB / AUX</p></li><li><p>Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Dual Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags</p></li><li><p>Child Safety Locks & Anchors</p></li></ul><p><strong>🧾 ADDITIONAL INFO:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Fully Certified (Included in Price)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket – up to 3 years)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Financing Available – All Credit Welcome</strong></p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Fully Certified</strong> – Safety inspection included in price</p></li><li><p><strong>Runs and drives like new</strong> – Smooth engine and transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Up to 3 Years Warranty Available</strong> (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)</p></li></ul><p><strong>💰 Financing Available!</strong> All credit types welcome – easy approval process!</p>

2015 Mazda CX-5

170,000 KM

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

GT

13147474

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY2F0517186

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Clean Title / No Accident

  • Odometer: 170,000 km

  • Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder

  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (Sport Mode)

  • Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded Gasoline

  • Fuel Economy: Approx. 9.0 L/100 km city / 7.3 L/100 km highway

⚙️ MECHANICAL FEATURES:

  • Electronic Power Steering

  • 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes (ABS)

  • Traction Control System (TCS)

  • Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

  • Suspension: Independent MacPherson Strut (Front) / Multi-Link (Rear)

  • Alloy Wheels / All-Season Tires

🛋️ INTERIOR & COMFORT:

  • 5-Passenger Seating

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Air Conditioning with Climate Control

  • Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

  • Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors

  • Premium Cloth Interior

📡 TECHNOLOGY & SAFETY:

  • Backup Camera

  • Bluetooth Connectivity / USB / AUX

  • Cruise Control

  • Dual Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags

  • Child Safety Locks & Anchors

🧾 ADDITIONAL INFO:

  • Fully Certified (Included in Price)

  • Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket – up to 3 years)

  • Financing Available – All Credit Welcome

  • Fully Certified – Safety inspection included in price

  • Runs and drives like new – Smooth engine and transmission

  • Up to 3 Years Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)

💰 Financing Available! All credit types welcome – easy approval process!

 

WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

More inventory From Best Auto Collection

Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in North York, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT 170,000 KM $11,850 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in North York, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE 137,000 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in North York, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 105,000 KM $9,850 + tax & lic

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2015 Mazda CX-5