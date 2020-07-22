Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda CX-5

141,052 KM

Details Description Features

$14,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD/Sunroof/Navi/BOSE/Leather/BSM/Push Start

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD/Sunroof/Navi/BOSE/Leather/BSM/Push Start

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 5610768
  2. 5610768
  3. 5610768
  4. 5610768
  5. 5610768
  6. 5610768
  7. 5610768
  8. 5610768
  9. 5610768
  10. 5610768
  11. 5610768
  12. 5610768
  13. 5610768
  14. 5610768
  15. 5610768
  16. 5610768
  17. 5610768
  18. 5610768
  19. 5610768
  20. 5610768
  21. 5610768
Contact Seller

$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

141,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5610768
  • Stock #: 8319B
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY0F0517333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,052 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MAZDA CX-5 GT AWD, fully loaded, come with Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, BOSE Sound Package, Traction Control System, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamp, Tire Pressure monitor System, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Dual-zone automatic clement control, Smart Keys with Push start, Heated Seats. Drives great! - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 16,953 KM
$11,395 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn...
 84,633 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 76,125 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory