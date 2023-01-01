Menu
2015 Mazda CX-5

257,000 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

FWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9602344
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY6F0485641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE BRAND NEW 2015 MAZDA CX-5 GS FOR SALE!!! CAR HAS BRAND NEW BRAKES AND TIRES, UPGRADED RIMS, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION AND MUCH MORE! CAR RUNS GREAT AND HAS HAD PLENTY OF SERVICE. VEHICLE IS PRICED TO SELL ($9,950 + TAX) INCLUDES A WARRANTY. PLEASE CALL 6478627904 FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. PLEASE CALL 6478627904 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

