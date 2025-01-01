$5,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$5,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
308,949KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U74FM201056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8290
- Mileage 308,949 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, grey color with 308,000km (STK#8290) This vehicle was $5990 NOW ON SALE FOR $5490. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
14.0 STEERING RATIO
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
MAZDA CONNECT INFOTAINMENT
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
URETHANE PARKING BRAKE TRIM
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$5,490
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2015 Mazda MAZDA3