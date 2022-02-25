$11,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8329185
- VIN: 3MZBM1L73FM194277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,591 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda 3 GS, a Great Condition Manual Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Mazda 3 comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 155 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The Mazda3 is a great used compact car that's available in both hatchback and sedan body styles. It boasts peppy engines, great fuel economy, and below-average operating costs. The Mazda3's cabin has high-end materials, supportive seats, and straightforward tech features," (cars.usnews.com).
"The 2015 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive cars in the class. It handles admirably, has precise steering, and feels secure on the highway," (cars.usnews.com).
FINALIST 2015 BEST COMPACT CAR FOR THE MONEY
FINALIST 2015 BEST COMPACT CAR FOR FAMILIES
FINALIST 2015 BEST HATCHBACK FOR FAMILIES (cars.usnews.com).
INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA and NAVIGATION !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.