<p>**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**6 PASSENGER**</p><p> </p><p>2015 MAZDA 5 TOURING HATCHBACK FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW KM VEHICLE WITH SEATING FIR THE WHOLE FAMILY!! INCREDIBLY RELIABLE WITH THE 2.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! THIS MAZDA 5 IS OPTIONED WITH 16 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, SLIDING REAR DOORS, 6 PASSENGER SEATING, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, SEAT COVERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, HEATED REAR WINDOW, 6 SP AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,599 + TAX AND LICENSING!! INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! </p><p>****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 </p><p>CALL 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

149,895 KM

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring FWD *CLEAN CARFAX*6 PASSENGER*

13276154

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring FWD *CLEAN CARFAX*6 PASSENGER*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,895KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CW2CLXF0187415

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,895 KM

2015 MAZDA 5 TOURING HATCHBACK FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW KM VEHICLE WITH SEATING FIR THE WHOLE FAMILY!! INCREDIBLY RELIABLE WITH THE 2.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! THIS MAZDA 5 IS OPTIONED WITH 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, SLIDING REAR DOORS, 6 PASSENGER SEATING, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, SEAT COVERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, HEATED REAR WINDOW, 6 SP AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,599 + TAX AND LICENSING!! INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

