$9,599+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring FWD *CLEAN CARFAX*6 PASSENGER*
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring FWD *CLEAN CARFAX*6 PASSENGER*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$9,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 149,895 KM
Vehicle Description
**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**6 PASSENGER**
2015 MAZDA 5 TOURING HATCHBACK FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW KM VEHICLE WITH SEATING FIR THE WHOLE FAMILY!! INCREDIBLY RELIABLE WITH THE 2.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! THIS MAZDA 5 IS OPTIONED WITH 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, SLIDING REAR DOORS, 6 PASSENGER SEATING, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, SEAT COVERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, HEATED REAR WINDOW, 6 SP AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,599 + TAX AND LICENSING!! INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904
CALL 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904