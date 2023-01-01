Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

145,279 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1687271635
  2. 1687271634
  3. 1687271636
  4. 1687271635
  5. 1687271635
  6. 1687271635
  7. 1687271634
  8. 1687271634
  9. 1687271634
  10. 1687271634
  11. 1687271634
  12. 1687271634
  13. 1687271634
  14. 1687271634
  15. 1687271634
  16. 1687271634
  17. 1687271635
  18. 1687271635
  19. 1687271635
  20. 1687271635
  21. 1687271635
  22. 1687271635
  23. 1687271635
  24. 1687271635
  25. 1687271636
  26. 1687271636
  27. 1687271636
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,279KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087536
  • Stock #: 17252
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB6FU058461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17252
  • Mileage 145,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malibu Motors

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 145,279 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 73,321 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 144,548 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory