2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

49,894 KM

Details Description Features

$25,985

+ tax & licensing
$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

//AMG | ONE OWNER | MB SERVICE

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

//AMG | ONE OWNER | MB SERVICE

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

49,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7020128
  Stock #: 5062
  VIN: 55SWF4KB4FU045062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,894 KM

Vehicle Description

**JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!**

 

** NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MERCEDES BENZ SERVICE HISTORY FROM DAY ONE **

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING ASSIST WITH ACTIVE BRAKE APPLICATION, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, PANORAMIC ROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, AMG SPORT SUSPENSION WITH SPEED SENSITIVE POWER STEERING, AMG SPORT 7 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 18 INCH //AMG RIMS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

 

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on a

 

Vehicle Features

amg
sport
navi
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Back to Top

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

