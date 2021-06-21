2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$21,800 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7462668

7462668 Stock #: 8801

8801 VIN: 55SWF4KB3FU038801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 8801

Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.