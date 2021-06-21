Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

118,000 KM

$21,800

$21,800

C 300 AMG PKG BLIMD SPOT NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA

C 300 AMG PKG BLIMD SPOT NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7462668
  • Stock #: 8801
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3FU038801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8801
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG Sport Package, Blind Spot, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Seat, Heated Seat, Air Condition, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $799, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

